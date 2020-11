1 / 10

Pooja Hegde's adorable snaps with her mother

Pooja Hegde made it time for her Diwali celebrations at home with her family despite her hectic schedule with back to back shoots in Europe. Sharing a beautiful colour coordinated snap with her parents and little brother all dressed in green for the occasion the actress wrote "Happy Diwali from The Hegde’s May your lives be filled with love, light, positivity and happiness. May the light brighten up your homes."For the uninitated the actress is currently shooting for her next with Prabhas titled Radhe Shyam. Not just her family picture, the actress gifted her fans a glimpse of upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni with a Diwali poster of their movie where Akhil is seen pulling Pooja as she was lighting a cracker. For the uninitated Pooja Hegde currently has her hands full with projects both in South film industry and in Bollywood. She recently joined the team of Cirkus helmed by Rohit Shetty the movie will also be starring Ranveer Singh. . A former beauty pageant contestant, Pooja made her acting debut with Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi, followed by Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro (2016) along with Hrithik Roshan. The actress is an avid social media user and time and again shares posts from her previous photoshoots, vacations and movie promotional looks. Today we have these snaps of the South diva with her beautiful mom. Take a look at these endearing snaps of the actress with her mom.

Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram