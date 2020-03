1 / 10

Pooja Hegde's style transformation

Pooja Hegde is amongst the most popular and versatile actresses in the industry. She made her silver screen debut in 2012 with the Tamil film Mugamoodi. She primarily acts in Telugu films and has delivered some great performances in films like Mukunda, Rangasthalam and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to name a few. Pooja made her Bollywood debut in the Hrithik Roshan co-starrer Mohenjodaro. She was recently seen in the blockbuster Hindi film Housefull 4 as Rajkumari Mala and Pooja. The actress is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some amazing selfies, promotional looks, workout routines and more. Over the years, along with her talent, the actress' style has also transformed amazingly. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram