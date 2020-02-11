/
Pooja Hegde's workout regime is the perfect motivation to lose those extra kilos
Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest and most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. She works extremely hard and with absolute dedication to keep her body maintained. Check out her workout regime which will help you get into shape.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: February 11, 2020 08:15 pm
Pooja Hegde's UNMISSABLE workout routine
Pooja Hegde is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. She was recently seen in the blockbuster Hindi film Housefull 4 as Rajkumari Mala and Pooja. She made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). She then featured in the Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda (2014), while making her Bollywood debut in Mohenjo Daro (2016) opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress works really hard towards maintaining her fitness. She likes to experiment with different styles of workout regimes and diet plans. Pooja makes sure to adhere to her routine religiously. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her workout videos which give you the perfect #FitnessGoals. Read on for a sneak peek into her workout regime.
Gym sessions
Pooja makes sure to exercise at the gym four times a week.
The basic regime
At the gym, she usually does the treadmill work, cardio exercise and weight lifting.
Workout essentials
Pooja's most essential workout routine includes circuits and interval training.
Calisthenics
The Housefull 4 actress also involves calisthenics in her workout.
Pilates girl
She is a dedicated Pilates girl and never misses on a session. She trains in Pilates with the celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.
Kickboxing
On some days, Pooja also indulges in kick-boxing.
Crossfit training and Aerial silk lessons
The actress has received aerial silk lessons from Aditi Deshpande. She has trained in Crossfit from Harrison James.
Additional training
Time to time, Pooja also does activities like yoga, cycling, dancing and swimming to keep herself fit.
