Pooja Hegde's workout regime is the perfect motivation to lose those extra kilos

Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest and most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. She works extremely hard and with absolute dedication to keep her body maintained. Check out her workout regime which will help you get into shape.
1158 reads Mumbai Updated: February 11, 2020 08:15 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Pooja Hegde's UNMISSABLE workout routine

    Pooja Hegde is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. She was recently seen in the blockbuster Hindi film Housefull 4 as Rajkumari Mala and Pooja. She made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). She then featured in the Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda (2014), while making her Bollywood debut in Mohenjo Daro (2016) opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress works really hard towards maintaining her fitness. She likes to experiment with different styles of workout regimes and diet plans. Pooja makes sure to adhere to her routine religiously. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her workout videos which give you the perfect #FitnessGoals. Read on for a sneak peek into her workout regime.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Gym sessions

    Pooja makes sure to exercise at the gym four times a week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    The basic regime

    At the gym, she usually does the treadmill work, cardio exercise and weight lifting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Workout essentials

    Pooja's most essential workout routine includes circuits and interval training.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Calisthenics

    The Housefull 4 actress also involves calisthenics in her workout.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Pilates girl

    She is a dedicated Pilates girl and never misses on a session. She trains in Pilates with the celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Kickboxing

    On some days, Pooja also indulges in kick-boxing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Crossfit training and Aerial silk lessons

    The actress has received aerial silk lessons from Aditi Deshpande. She has trained in Crossfit from Harrison James.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Additional training

    Time to time, Pooja also does activities like yoga, cycling, dancing and swimming to keep herself fit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

