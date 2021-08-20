Rashmika Mandanna to Pooja Hegde: 5 actresses who aced Red Carpet outfits

1 / 5

Pooja Hegde shining like a star

South beauties are always in the limelight! One such event are promotions, award functions and red carpets where the floor is sizzling with alluring beauties all around. Rep carpet is one such place where every actress comes in her best way possible to amaze the crowd. South beauties are no less than any other, always flaming the heat with bold and beautiful outfits. Be it, Pooja Hegde, in a slit dress or Samantha Akkineni in a sequin shimmery saree, all amazing in their own way of style. Red carpets are generally the mini runways for the stars of the industry who are dressed in their utmost stylish outfits. Every actress has her own style and they keep up with it accordingly with fashion trends. As celebs are the driving force for fashion cues, we totally love seeing them decked up. Although, it's been a while for such events due to coronavirus, actresses never miss out to dress up the best even for shoots. However, here are our top picks who stunned the red carpets with their own style. Read ahead to see below:

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram