Rashmika Mandanna to Pooja Hegde: 5 actresses who aced Red Carpet outfits

South beauties are always in the limelight! One such event are promotions, award functions and red carpets where the floor is sizzling with alluring beauties all around. Rep carpet is one such place where every actress comes in her best way possible to amaze the crowd. South beauties are no less than any other, always flaming the heat with bold and beautiful outfits. Be it, Pooja Hegde, in a slit dress or Samantha Akkineni in a sequin shimmery saree, all amazing in their own way of style. Red carpets are generally the mini runways for the stars of the industry who are dressed in their utmost stylish outfits.
Every actress has her own style and they keep up with it accordingly with fashion trends. As celebs are the driving force for fashion cues, we totally love seeing them decked up. Although, it's been a while for such events due to coronavirus, actresses never miss out to dress up the best even for shoots. However, here are our top picks who stunned the red carpets with their own style. Read ahead to see below:
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
Who said Suits are formal wear? Rashmika is like a real boss lady acing the formal white look on the red carpet with so much grace.
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Don’t believe barbies exist? Here is the proof. A total fashionista!
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Samantha looks perfectly breathtaking as she adds a western touch to her sequin pinkish saree.
Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram
Tamannaah is everyday red carpet ready. This multicoloured dress and eye makeup is such goals.
Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram