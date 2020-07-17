Selfies of Pooja Hegde show she has perpetual good hair days throughout the year; Check out

1 / 13

A look at Pooja Hegde's stunning selfies

Pooja Hegde is an Indian film actress who is predominantly seen in Telugu films as well as in Hindi films. The former second runner-up of the Miss Universe India in 2010, Pooja made her debut in Bollywood with Mohenjo Daro starring opposite Bollywood’s handsome hunk, Hrithik Roshan. The movie was released in 2016. Meanwhile, the Maharshi actress is reigning both the South and Bollywood film industry with her abundant talent and versatile acting. At the same time, Pooja Hegde's powerful performance in Housefull 4 outshined, alongside some of the most prominent names in the industry like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda. In addition, the actresses’ Tollywood box office hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, co-starring Allu Arjun is a living proof that she is here to stay and etch a mark in the entertainment industry. Pooja will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who had also helmed Housefull 4. Furthermore, Pooja’s Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam awaits a release date. Apart from films, the actress' lockdown routine has been largely about fitness as she is a health freak herself. Meanwhile, Pooja’s also engaged herself in cooking as she often gives her fans a glimpse into her lockdown life via social media. Take a look at her ever good-looking hair selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram