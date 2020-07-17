/
Selfies of Pooja Hegde show she has perpetual good hair days throughout the year; Check out
Pooja seems ecstatic as she recently reached 11 million followers on Instagram. She thanked her fans with a post promising that she will try to do better every time. Check out some of the best selfies of the actress.
1 / 13
A look at Pooja Hegde's stunning selfies
Pooja Hegde is an Indian film actress who is predominantly seen in Telugu films as well as in Hindi films. The former second runner-up of the Miss Universe India in 2010, Pooja made her debut in Bollywood with Mohenjo Daro starring opposite Bollywood’s handsome hunk, Hrithik Roshan. The movie was released in 2016. Meanwhile, the Maharshi actress is reigning both the South and Bollywood film industry with her abundant talent and versatile acting. At the same time, Pooja Hegde's powerful performance in Housefull 4 outshined, alongside some of the most prominent names in the industry like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda. In addition, the actresses’ Tollywood box office hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, co-starring Allu Arjun is a living proof that she is here to stay and etch a mark in the entertainment industry. Pooja will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who had also helmed Housefull 4. Furthermore, Pooja’s Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam awaits a release date. Apart from films, the actress' lockdown routine has been largely about fitness as she is a health freak herself. Meanwhile, Pooja’s also engaged herself in cooking as she often gives her fans a glimpse into her lockdown life via social media. Take a look at her ever good-looking hair selfies.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 13
Ace the pout
The actress slays the selfie as she winks and pout in it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 13
Beachy Vibes
The flower added on top of the ear just enhanced this photo even more.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 13
Minimalistic
Light make-up to go with open hair as she proudly flaunts her vote mark.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 13
Ethnic it is today
She looks stunning in her mom's kanjeevaram saree completing the look with an intricate maang tikka.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 13
Selfie game strong
We wonder what's her hair care routine that makes the hair look so silky and thick!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 13
Selfie with Apna Bhidu
With the actresses’ smile alongside Bollywood’s coolest actor, it couldn’t get any cooler than this.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 13
Feast time
Farah Khan Kunder is known for her cooking skills and Pooja differs no less as she captions, “Thank you for the YUMMIEST pre Diwali lunch”.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 13
Let’s go on a ride
In a printed coat accessorising with just a rose gold earring, she looks tremendous.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 13
Selfie-time
Clicking selfies seems to be actresses’ one of the favourite things to do.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 13
Let the hair do the talking
Her playful hair intensifies the beauty of the photo. Do you agree?
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 13
Brightful smile
We have just one thing to ask, What is the secret to that shiny hair and teeth?
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 13
Mirror Mirror on the wall
Isn’t she prettiest of them all? Loving the peach crop top as she poses for the selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram