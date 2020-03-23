Coronavirus updates
Home
/
Photos
/
Pooja Hegde
/
From sharing her hangry moments to being with her friends, Pooja Hegde's 8 posts prove she is just like us

From sharing her hangry moments to being with her friends, Pooja Hegde's 8 posts prove she is just like us

Pooja Hegde is one popular actress down South. She is also a popular name in Bollywood. Anyone who follows her on social media will agree that she is one relatable celebrity. Today, we have picked some of the most relatable posts of the actress that proves she is just like us.
2027 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    When Pooja Hegde proved she is just like us

    When Pooja Hegde proved she is just like us

    Pooja Hegde is one popular actress down South. She is also a popular name in Bollywood. The actress made her B-town debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. She was also a part of multi-starrer film Housefull 4. The actress was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film did exceptionally well at the box office. On the personal side, Hegde enjoys a great fan following on social media. Anyone who follows her on social media will agree that she is one relatable celebrity. Right from sharing her crazy selfies, posting hilarious moments with her friends to showing her love for food and more, Hegde's social media posts are enough to convince us that she is just like us. Today, we have picked some of the most relatable posts shared by the actress on her social media. Without further ado, check out the photos and also let us know what you think in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Foodie

    Foodie

    The actress is a big time foodie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    When you just don't want to wake up!

    When you just don't want to wake up!

    Seriously, how many of you relate to this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Naptime with your dog

    Naptime with your dog

    When you just want to cuddle your day and sleep!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Hangry

    Hangry

    Hegde perfectly captioned this pic as, "When the people who ordered after you get the food before you."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Enjoying her favourite season

    Enjoying her favourite season

    When its raining and all you want to do is dance in the rain!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Acting silly with friends

    Acting silly with friends

    The photo will certainly make you miss your friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Boredom

    Boredom

    When you're bored and have nothing to do, so you click selfies!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Here\'s when Deepika Padukone raised the glam quotient with her stunning ramp appearances
Here's when Deepika Padukone raised the glam quotient with her stunning ramp appearances
Ibrahim Ali Khan\'s 8 photos that took the internet by storm; Check it out
Ibrahim Ali Khan's 8 photos that took the internet by storm; Check it out
Anita Hassanandani\'s Fitness Secrets REVEALED: Find out how the Naagin 4 actress stays fit
Anita Hassanandani's Fitness Secrets REVEALED: Find out how the Naagin 4 actress stays fit
Tamannaah Bhatia\'s glowing skin SECRETS revealed; Check them out
Tamannaah Bhatia's glowing skin SECRETS revealed; Check them out
Asur actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda\'s THROWBACK moments give major couple goals; See Photos
Asur actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda's THROWBACK moments give major couple goals; See Photos
Shanaya Kapoor\'s BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; See PHOTOS
Shanaya Kapoor's BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement