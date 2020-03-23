/
From sharing her hangry moments to being with her friends, Pooja Hegde's 8 posts prove she is just like us
Pinkvilla Desk
March 23, 2020
When Pooja Hegde proved she is just like us
Pooja Hegde is one popular actress down South. She is also a popular name in Bollywood. The actress made her B-town debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. She was also a part of multi-starrer film Housefull 4. The actress was last seen opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film did exceptionally well at the box office. On the personal side, Hegde enjoys a great fan following on social media. Anyone who follows her on social media will agree that she is one relatable celebrity. Right from sharing her crazy selfies, posting hilarious moments with her friends to showing her love for food and more, Hegde's social media posts are enough to convince us that she is just like us. Today, we have picked some of the most relatable posts shared by the actress on her social media. Without further ado, check out the photos and also let us know what you think in the comments section below.
Foodie
The actress is a big time foodie.
When you just don't want to wake up!
Seriously, how many of you relate to this pic?
Naptime with your dog
When you just want to cuddle your day and sleep!
Hangry
Hegde perfectly captioned this pic as, "When the people who ordered after you get the food before you."
Enjoying her favourite season
When its raining and all you want to do is dance in the rain!
Acting silly with friends
The photo will certainly make you miss your friends.
Boredom
When you're bored and have nothing to do, so you click selfies!
