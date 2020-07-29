From showing her cooking skills to being a dog lover: Here are Pooja Hegde's BEST Instagram moments

1 / 13

A look at Pooja Hegde's most captivating pictures from her Instagram

Pooja Hegde is an Indian model and actress who mainly acts in Telugu and Hindi films. For those who do not know, the actress is the second runner up at the Miss Universe India 2010. She made her debut through Tamil film 'Mugamoodi' directed by Mysskin in the year 2012. In Bollywood, she played the lead role in Hritik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro. On the acting front, Pooja was last seen in the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. She will next be seen onscreen opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas. The film which was being tentatively called Prabhas 20 has now been titled Radhe Shyam. The makers had wrapped up the major part of the shoot in Europe. However, the show must go on and for that, a huge set up of hospital, Europe streets and a big ship has been erected at a major film studio in Hyderabad. The film will see a theatrical release in 2021. Prabhas 20 is a romantic love story set in 1960-70's Europe backdrop. The Most Eligible Bachelor fame her social media up-to-date with every whereabouts and activities of her life. To look at the brighter side of the picture, the actress has unleashed many unknown side or talent of hers due to lockdown. From cooking to bring back the book worm in her to trying guitar and a lot more. Let’s see what Pooja’s Instagram is all about.

Photo Credit : Instagram