/
/
/
From showing her cooking skills to being a dog lover: Here are Pooja Hegde's BEST Instagram moments
From showing her cooking skills to being a dog lover: Here are Pooja Hegde's BEST Instagram moments
The Housefull 4 actress had a successful 2019 with back to back hits. She enjoys a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. Let’s have a look at Pooja’s some of the best moments.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
19696 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 29, 2020 09:00 pm
1 / 13
A look at Pooja Hegde's most captivating pictures from her Instagram
Pooja Hegde is an Indian model and actress who mainly acts in Telugu and Hindi films. For those who do not know, the actress is the second runner up at the Miss Universe India 2010. She made her debut through Tamil film 'Mugamoodi' directed by Mysskin in the year 2012. In Bollywood, she played the lead role in Hritik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro. On the acting front, Pooja was last seen in the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. She will next be seen onscreen opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas. The film which was being tentatively called Prabhas 20 has now been titled Radhe Shyam. The makers had wrapped up the major part of the shoot in Europe. However, the show must go on and for that, a huge set up of hospital, Europe streets and a big ship has been erected at a major film studio in Hyderabad. The film will see a theatrical release in 2021. Prabhas 20 is a romantic love story set in 1960-70's Europe backdrop. The Most Eligible Bachelor fame her social media up-to-date with every whereabouts and activities of her life. To look at the brighter side of the picture, the actress has unleashed many unknown side or talent of hers due to lockdown. From cooking to bring back the book worm in her to trying guitar and a lot more. Let’s see what Pooja’s Instagram is all about.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 13
All of us while waiting for food
The actor couldn’t be any true and real with her expression as she waits for her food eagerly.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 13
Sisters’ snuggles
All cosied up as she snuggles her sister makes us miss our siblings.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 13
Cannot dodge the virus
Being responsible about the outrageous pandemic has got Pooja all geared up in the ‘new normal’.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 13
Food is love
Well, there’s no denying that food is love not for just us but for the actress herself who is in full indulgence as she devours every bite of it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 13
Cannot resist burgers
The Housefull 4 actress’ love for food is even more clear with this picture as she captions this as, “Craving for a Nando’s burger right now ...what are you craving for?”
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 13
Channelizing the inner chef
This lockdown has given the actress enough time to venture into various activities and cooking is one of them.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 13
First cook and then treat yourself with it
She captioned the picture, “Made my halwa and ate it too...Gajar ka halwa by Masterchef Pooja Hegde”.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 13
Pizzas are weaknesses
Even The Most Eligible actress couldn’t resist pizzas.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 13
Its never too late!
Its never too late to pick up a new skill.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 13
Bookworm
The actress is using her time amid lockdown by reading books.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 13
Got to burn the evil calories
The lockdown has limited all of us to just eating. The actress makes sure she burns those calories off.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 13
Throwback to childhood days
Sharing a throwback picture with her brother, the two of them look too cute.
Photo Credit : Instagram