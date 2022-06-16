SSMB28 to Jana Mana Gana: 5 upcoming projects of Pooja Hegde movie buffs are looking forward to

1 / 6

Pooja Hegde's promising projects

Pooja Hegde has her hands full at the moment with multiple projects in both South and Bollywood. With her last release alongside Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya being a thumping success, the stunner is one of the most celebrated actresses in the country right now. She has further signed two Bollywood movies opposites bigwigs from the B-town. The actress will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will also play the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh in Cirkus. The star is often seen visiting Mumbai for her work commitments. In the South, she is scheduled to work with two of the biggest names in the industry, superstar Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda. She also has other films lined up which are still in the discussion stage and have not been announced as of now. Now, let us check out these forthcoming ventures of Pooja Hegde in detail.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand