SSMB28 to Jana Mana Gana: 5 upcoming projects of Pooja Hegde movie buffs are looking forward to

Pooja Hegde has her hands full at the moment with multiple projects in both South and Bollywood. With her last release alongside Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya being a thumping success, the stunner is one of the most celebrated actresses in the country right now.
She has further signed two Bollywood movies opposites bigwigs from the B-town. The actress will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will also play the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh in Cirkus. The star is often seen visiting Mumbai for her work commitments.
In the South, she is scheduled to work with two of the biggest names in the industry, superstar Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda. She also has other films lined up which are still in the discussion stage and have not been announced as of now. Now, let us check out these forthcoming ventures of Pooja Hegde in detail.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in the yet-to-be-titled project SSMB28, which is being helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
The Liger star Vijay Deverakonda will be seen romancing the Radhe Shyam star in the Pan-India drama, Jana Gana Mana.
Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
In Bollywood, Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in Salman Khan's next titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Photo Credit : Twitter
She also has another Hindi flick Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh in her kitty.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram
The recent reports suggest that the Beast actress will be paired opposite KGF star Yash in her next untitled project.
