Pooja Hegde’s accessories

Pooja Hegde is a well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. She is best known for her films on South and Bollywood movie industry. Pooja Hegde was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s multi-starrer action-crime thriller drama movie, Mumbai Saga. Recently, she has been making the headlines for her upcoming big-screen project, Radhe Shyam where she is cast to play the lead character opposite the Baahubali star, Prabhas. Pooja will also be seen in the awaited romantic drama Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. Pooja has given major fashion, skin care, beauty goals to her fans and followers who idolise her and get inspired by her personality and looks. Here are pictures of Pooja Hegde giving major accessory goals to people who follow her for style. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram