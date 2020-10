1 / 8

When Pooja Hegde and Raashi Khanna both wore the same red lehenga

Pooja Hegde is back to work! And she has been gifting her fans virtual treats by teasing them with the BTS of her upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. The shoot being of the upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor written and directed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures featuring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja. The music was composed by Gopi Sundar. As per several records the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Pongal in January 2021. Pooja Hegde's social media will automatically bring a smile on your face with its simplicity yet relatable content.A former beauty pageant contestant, Pooja made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi. Followed by Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda. She made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro along with Hrithik Roshan. Pooja had a successful 2019 with back to back hits. She has a massive fan following both in the South film industry and as well as in Bollywood. She will be next seen alongside Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. The actress also has her project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite superstar Salman Khan. Pooja fashion statements are loved both by fans and celebrities and today on throwback Thursday we have these pics of Pooja and Raashi Khanna donning the almost same red lehenga with similar accessories at two different events.

Photo Credit : Instagram