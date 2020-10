1 / 7

Check out these bling blazer dresses of Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is at the highest point of her career right now. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are currently in Georgia along with the cast and crew of their upcoming film Radhe Shyam. A while ago, Prabhas’ photos from the sets, as he celebrated his birthday there surfaced online. Now, photos of both the lead actors from the film’s sets have surfaced online and they are going viral. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers had unveiled a captivating motion poster for the film on Prabhas’ birthday. In the motion poster, an animated version of several people was seen traveling on a train and the lead actors can be seen having a fine time during the train travel. The South siren, who featured in a number of films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Mukunda and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam, makes her fans fall in love with her characters on-screen. Also, Pooja is one of the most stylish actresses in the South film industry. The actress loves to keep her style as simple yet classic and looks stunning in traditional attires. With her vacation snaps and other promotional looks, Pooja's experimental looks are a hit among her fans. Today take a look at this silver blazer dress she donned which looked similar to the one Kriti Sanon wore.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani