When Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde walked out of the airport with an EXPENSIVE arm candy; See Photos

When Pooja carried an expensive arm candy at the airport

Pooja Hegde is amongst the most popular and versatile actresses in the industry. The actress' lockdown routine has been really fun to witness. She gave her fans a glimpse into her lockdown life through social media that consisted of cooking, fitness, reading and spending time with her four-legged friend! In an interview with a leading magazine, the actress divulged all the info about her post-quarantine plans. She said, "My grandmother stays away from us. I haven’t been able to see her for long now. So I’d like to visit her. Also, I'll go to the gym. Then, of course, I’ll meet my friends." Talking about the restaurants she'll first visit, she revealed, "There's O Pedro, which serves amazing Goan-Portuguese food. Their Ceviche (seafood) is amazing. The prawn balchao with poi is great too. I'll probably go to Bayroot and have some Dukkah Lamb. I'll also visit Boteco and have a meat platter." Pooja also revealed her vacay plans and said, "Being someone, who has to get dressed every single day, I enjoyed being in my pyjamas. My hair and skin go through torture every day. So I've been enjoying this break where there was no need for make-up. I'd love to do a beach vacation in Bekal as travelling outside of India doesn't seem like a possibility soon. There I'll enjoy the private beach and put on a bikini!" By now we all know that Prabhas has been shooting for his upcoming film with director Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the female lead in this film. On July 10, the makers officially revealed the title and the first-look poster of the film. Titled Radhe Shyam, the first-look poster shows a fairy-tale-like photo of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde engaging in a dance routine. The poster looks royal with Prabhas and Pooja dressed in a regal way. The fans are super excited for the movie to be out and the poster has received a terrific performance from the audiences! Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time she was papped at the airport in a stylish avatar and carried an expensive arm candy! Take a look at her throwback photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani