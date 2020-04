1 / 9

Pooja Sawant's stunning photos

Pooja Sawant is one of the popular actresses of the Marathi entertainment industry. The stunning diva who enjoys a huge following started her career in the film industry with the multi-starrer film Kshanbhar Vishranti. She was praised for her performance in the same by masses. Post her debut film, she was seen in Zhakaas. She shared the screen space with Ankush Choudhary, who is one of the big names in the industry. The movie was a huge success and she won hearts with her performances yet again. She was later seen in another multi-starrer movie, Satrangi Re. Post that, she appeared in a blockbuster movie Poshter Boyz, opposite Aniket Vishwasrao. Apart from films, Pooja has been a part of several reality shows as well. She has been a part of Ek Peksha Ek Jodicha Mamala and Jallosh Suvarnayugacha. As mentioned earlier, Pooja enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. And also treats her fans with stunning photos of herself. As she continues to impress us, here are some of her mesmerising snaps.

Photo Credit : Instagram