Post Malone Birthday: 6 BOPS from the chart-topping artist

Post Malone turns 27! Originally named Austin Richard Post, the rapper, singer and songwriter has made a name for himself in the music industry and gained a huge fan following in the last decade. Post started his journey with music in 2011 and gained pace when he released his debut single White Iverson in 2015. The singer-songwriter topped charts with his unique musical style, combining many genres like R&B, hip hop, pop and trap. His laid-back vocals paired with scathing deep lyrics touch hearts and change lives. To celebrate Post Malone's 27th birthday, check out some of his best songs.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
One of his most famous songs, this hit is for every broken heart stuck in a painful loop going round in circles.
This song was released as a single for the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Made in collaboration with Swae Lee, the song became a chart-topping hit.
A song that mesmerised fans with its grotesque yet meaningful visuals with its music video, the song is surely a top 10 when it comes to Malone's best hits.
From Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding album, this track came out in 2018 and peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
Featuring Quavo, the song was a total hit and went 11 times platinum earning a diamond certification from RIAA.
Though the song was not warmly received by the critics, it has been Malone's biggest hit since its release amassing more than a billion streams on YouTube and topping the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.