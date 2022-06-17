Baahubali to RRR: 5 South movies that won hearts across the country

1 / 6

South movies that became a Nationwide sensation

Gone are the days when the South and Hindi film industry had separate fanbases. Today's movie buffs lean towards good content made by any industry. SS Rajamouli's period action drama Baahubali series drew praises from a countrywide audience. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty in the lead, the franchise garnered tremendous reviews from across the world. This legacy was carried on by some dramas from recent times like Ram Charan and Jr NTR-led RRR, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, and Yash headlined KGF: Chapter 2. All these flicks catered to a national audience. Suriya's legal drama, Jai Bhim was also appreciated throughout the country. Not just that, the South celebs are constantly working on pan-India content. Prabhas's next Salaar, along with Shruti Haasan will be released in multiple languages. Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday as the female lead. Now, let us take a look at some South movies that enjoy a nationwide fanbase.

Photo Credit : Twitter