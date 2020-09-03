Advertisement
Did you know Prabhas has worked with Kangana Ranaut? List of Bollywood actresses the star has acted with

Prabhas is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. Today, let's take a look at the list of Bollywood actresses the Baahubali star has worked with.
  • 1 / 6
    List of Bollywood actresses Prabhas has shared screen space with

    List of Bollywood actresses Prabhas has shared screen space with

    Prabhas is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. The actor has been creating a huge buzz due to his upcoming projects. For the uninitiated, he will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam, an untitled film opposite Deepika Padukone, and recently announced film Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will star Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Yes, you read that right! As revealed by the makers, Saif Ali Khan has joined the team and fans are now beyond excited and happy. Earlier, Prabhas opened up about his role in Adipurush and said, "Every role and character comes with its own challenges but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride." The actor further added that he is very excited to be a part of the film directed by Tanhaji director Om Raut. Earlier, Om Raut had mentioned that the audience will get an experience like never before. Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas' upcoming movie with Deepika Padukone has been creating buzz as well. Prabhas has always been a fan of Deepika's work and has mentioned several times that he would love to work with her. The dream is finally coming true. There is a lot of excitement over the upcoming project starring these two big stars. Well, Deepika Padukone isn't the first Bollywood actress Prabhas will be working with. He is known to have worked opposite several Bollywood actresses in the past. Speaking of that, here's a list of Bollywood actresses who have worked with the Baahubali star.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 6
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut is one of the top stars of Bollywood. She is a self-made star who is known to take up challenging roles and deliver a spectacular performance. Kangana and Prabhas starred together in Puri Jagannadh's film Ek Niranjan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Prabhas shared screen space with Sonakshi Sinha in the film Action Jackson. The Baahubali star did a cameo in the song Punjabi Mast that also featured Ajay Devgn.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 6
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha and Prabhas won hearts with their chemistry in Saaho. The movie recently completed one year of release.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu has won hearts with her stellar performances in films like Pink, Naam Shabana and more. She is also a big name in the South Indian film industry. The actress shared screen space with Prabhas in Mr. Perfect. The movie also featured Kajal Aggarwal.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 6
    Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana has also established herself as a prominent actress in the South Indian film industry. She starred opposite Prabhas in Munna.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

