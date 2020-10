1 / 6

A look at the headlines made by Baahubali star Prabhas

Baahubali fame Prabhas turns 41 today. His birthday is celebrated no less than a festival by his fans and the same is witnessed on social media. The die-hard fans of the 'Rebel Star' have taken social media by storm as they are flooding Twitter with beautiful birthday wishes. Even celebrities from Tollywood and Kollywood film industry have been sending sweet messages to the birthday boy. Ahead of his birthday, Prabhas has apparently requested his fans not to spend their hard-earned money on banners. Apparently, Prabhas said that he does not want his fans to spend more money on banners on his birthday. According to media reports, he said, “I would like to say one thing to my fans. Some people work for their daily expenses. If my film releases, they spend Rs 500 or Rs 1000 for banners and tickets. Please darlings, don't do that. Get one family biryani pack and eat along with your family. I will be happier”. On the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush and Radhe Shyam in his kitty. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The motion picture of the same will be released today on Prabhas’ birthday. His other film Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut and it has Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the key roles. The film’s leading lady is yet to be announced although there is a lot of anticipation about the same. Today, take a look at these headlines the actor made.

Photo Credit : Youtube