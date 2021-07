1 / 6

Baahubali - The birth of Prabhas as the first Pan-India star

They say, when an actor surrenders himself completely to his character, a true artist is born. In the same way, Prabhas did not only reject film offers but also said no to brand endorsements, showing pure dedication for 5 whole years to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. The dedication and sheer commitment to the film and his character gave India its first ever 'Pan-India Star'. After the release of Baahubali, he became a household name, that's how the birth of India's first Pan-India actor took place. Interestingly, the franchise, which was a massive hit at the box office, went on to become one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. Not just the audience was in awe of Rajamouli’s direction, the storyline, each of the stars went on to leave a mark with their impressive acting prowess. Amid this, Prabhas, who played the titular role in the Baahubali franchise garnered a massive fan following. A lot of different events from time to time prove that his arrival as a Pan-India star is legitimate. And now, as the movie clocks 6 years of release, we bring you 5 reasons how Prabhas make a Pan India star:

Photo Credit : YouTube