Superstar Prabhas

South actor Prabhas has geared up for shooting for his upcoming drama titled Jaan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. After his spectacular performance in Bahubali, he has emerged as one of the biggest stars our country has and has gained loyal fans across the globe now. During a promotional interview for his film Saaho, he also shared his mother’s advice that his mom kept on insisting to not let success go to the head and wants him to stay calm during most times. There is no denying that the actor has created a niche for himself among other south celebs in the industry with sheer perseverance and hard work. His upcoming movie is a love story and has already created a lot of buzz among the fans since its inception and is one of the much-awaited films that we are looking forward to. His co-star Pooja Hegde also revealed that Prabhas is one of the most chilled actors who not only loves to eat but also loves to feed as his cook brings tasty meals on the set. Amit Trivedi will be composing the music for the movie and it would be realised in Hindi as well as they look forward to the Pan-India release. Prabhas’s on-screen character portrayal has earned him a name in the industry. Whenever he is seen in the movie, there’s never a dull moment. His acting skills have always come to notice. We bring you some of the best works in these remarkable movies.

Photo Credit : YouTube