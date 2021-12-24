Radhe Shyam: BTS photos of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer will leave you excited for the movie

1 / 5

Radhe Shyam poster

On Thursday, December 23, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The soothing teaser aptly gave fans a glimpse of the duo’s mystical chemistry. Radhe Shyam trailer begins with the film’s lead bittersweet bond. While Prabhas aka Vikram Aditya initially states that ‘love isn’t for him’. Later, he falls head over heels for Pooja Hegde aka Prerana. With a soothing background music, the makers unveil Prabhas’ expertise of reading hands. What left us stumped was the big shipwreck at the end of the clip. It seems that the big disaster happens due to destiny’s interruption in their romantic tale. Will they overcome the hardship? Will love win against nature and destiny is the important question that the trailer poses. One will definitely find the answer to it on January 14. Now, ahead of the film’s release, here we have curated a few BTS photos from the sets of the film.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram & UV Creations