Radhe Shyam: BTS photos of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer will leave you excited for the movie

On Thursday, December 23, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The soothing teaser aptly gave fans a glimpse of the duo’s mystical chemistry. Radhe Shyam trailer begins with the film’s lead bittersweet bond. While Prabhas aka Vikram Aditya initially states that ‘love isn’t for him’. Later, he falls head over heels for Pooja Hegde aka Prerana. With a soothing background music, the makers unveil Prabhas’ expertise of reading hands. What left us stumped was the big shipwreck at the end of the clip. It seems that the big disaster happens due to destiny’s interruption in their romantic tale. Will they overcome the hardship? Will love win against nature and destiny is the important question that the trailer poses. One will definitely find the answer to it on January 14. Now, ahead of the film’s release, here we have curated a few BTS photos from the sets of the film.
While sharing the shades of her character, Pooja Hegde gave fans a glimpse of ‘Instagram Vs Reality’.
Before releasing the motion teaser of the film, Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Radhe Shyam. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Something exciting coming up tomorrow ! Watch this space #RadheShyamSurprise.”
Previously, a few selfies of ace Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant with Prabhas also went viral on the internet. In the picture, the duo seemingly appear to be shooting a song at an international location.
Here, a crew member appears to be narrating Prabhas about the movie’s shooting scene.
