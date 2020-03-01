Home
Then and Now: Vijay Deverakonda to Prabhas, Transformation of THESE south actors will leave you astonished

Our favourite actors from the south film industry have majorly transformed over the years. Check out their transformation from their initial days in the industry to now that will surprise you.
6009 reads Mumbai Updated: March 1, 2020 11:00 am
  • 1 / 9
    Transformation of south Indian actors

    The initial days in the career of an actor are always difficult and challenging as they take the charge to prove themselves. Over the time, along with growing talent-wise, the stars also vary in their looks. From timid new entrants to dashing and super handsome men, they transform drastically and keep everyone stunned. The movies have also varied and changed their aspects in the terms of action scenes, romance, subjects and more. On that note, check out the amazing transformation of your favourite actors from the southern film industry that will leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Naga Chaitanya

    Naga made his film debut in the year 2009 with the film Josh and has been shining ever since. The actor was last seen in Venky Mama in 2019 that did very well at the box office.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Yash

    A very well known Sandalwood actor, Yash kickstarted his career with Moggina Manasu in 2008. The film was a huge success and earned him his first ever Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. The actor has been unstoppable since then and was last seen in the hit KGF Chapter 1 and will be next see in KGF Chapter 2 which is slated to release in July, 2020.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Prabhas

    Our very own Baahubali, Prabhas started his career with the 2002 Telugu action drama film Eeswar. Prabhas acts majorly in Telugu films and has made a special appearance in the Ajay Devgn starrer Bollywood film Action Jackson.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Ram Charan

    Ram Charan made his debut with Chirutha in 2007 which bagged him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. He has delivered some massive blockbusters since then including Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, and Yevadu.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Allu Arjun

    One of the biggest superstars of Tollywood, Allu Arjun made his debut as Simhadri in Gangotri (2003). With more than ten superhit movies in his kitty, he has truly made a mark for himself. He was seen this year in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo co-starring Pooja Hegde which turned out to be a massive blockbuster.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Pinkvilla

  • 7 / 9
    Dhanush

    Venkatesh Prabhu, better known by his stage name Dhanush, is one of the biggest superstars in the Kollywood film industry. With an amazing debut in Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja, he has managed to create a niche for himself. The actor will be soon seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re which releases next year.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Mahesh Babu

    Mahesh Babu is a true blue superstar and one of the most stylish actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor made his debut opposite the very gorgeous Preity Zinta in Raja Kumarudu in 1999. With a career span of almost two decades and an impeccable box office record, Mahesh Babu's transformation is truly amazing.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Vijay Deverakonda

    Vijay Deverakonda is one of the finest actors in the Telugu film industry. With a stellar debut in 2011 with the film Nuvvila, he has delivered some terrific performances in many films including Geetha Govindam, Mahanati, Arjun Reddy and Yavade Subramanyam. Vijay will be soon seen romancing Ananya Panday in Fighter which is slated to release in November this year.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

