Prabhu Deva’s lesser-known facts

Prabhu Deva was born on April 3, 1973. He is a very well-known Indian dancer, choreographer, actor and filmmaker. In his career spanning over 32 years, Prabhu Deva has worked in the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu film industries. The artist has been acknowledged with two National Film Awards for Best Choreography and in 2019, he was also awarded the Padma Shri for his great contribution to dance. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Prabhu Deva’s upcoming directorial, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie stars Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff as the lead characters. Even though the movie was expected to release in May 2020, it had to be pushed ahead due to the pandemic. Now, the movie is set to be having a theatrical release on May 13, 2021. This action comedy drama is bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Prabhu Deva has also been making headlines for marrying a Mumbai-based physiotherapist, Himani during the pandemic in May 2020. Today, as Prabhu Deva turns a year older, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the multi-talented star that his fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Prabhu Deva Instagram