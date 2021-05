1 / 6

Bollywood choreographers who are successful directors

Bollywood is one of the biggest movie industries in the world. The movies made in this industry are on a very large scale and often make huge amount of money at the box-office. There are hundreds of people involved in making one movie for fans. One of the very important reasons of Bollywood movies being commercially successful are the songs of the movie. The choreographers play a huge part in making the actors look glamourous in the songs. It has often been noticed that many choreographers have now been turning into directors in Bollywood. After having a great career as a choreographer, these artists have now made successful careers as Bollywood directors, surprising fans with their many talents involved in making a movie. Here are some of the well-recognised choreographers who have decided to make a career beyond the world of dancing in the Hindi movie industry after making a mark of their own and made a successful career for themselves as directors. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla