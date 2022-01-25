PHOTOS: 5 best casual looks of Pragya Jaiswal one can steal for their next outing

Pragya Jaiswal is one among the popular beauties in Telugu cinema. Her debut film Kanche (2015) bagged her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South. Following the success, Pragya appeared in films like Achari America Yatra (2018), Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017) and Om Namo Venkatesaya (2017.) In the latest, Pragya will be seen opposite Balakrishna for the upcoming action entertainer titled Akhanda.
Pragya Jaiswal always makes sure to stand up in fashion games. From glam looks for the red carpet to comfy looks in sweatshirts, her sartorial choices are perfect. The actress mostly opts for comfortable, casual and stylish outfits. Here's a look at five casual style statements of Kriti Sanon, you can take inspiration from.
Photo Credit : Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
Pragya Jaiswal opted for this denim on denim look and it is extremely drool-worthy. She wore blue boyfriend jeans and paired them with a denim jacket. She finished her look with a pair of white sneakers.
The diva kept her look chic and classy with classic little dress red and added to the trend with a satin touch. She made heads turn in a stunning strapless dress featuring a frilly silhouette.
Pragya Jaiswal aced the trending monotone style in white pants paired up with a match crop top. And added a lot amount of glamour with a fur jacket and golden earrings.
Pragya Jaiswal's desi look definitely deserves the spot as she looks beautiful in a yellow kurta set. The actress opted for matching kurta and pants with chinkara print over them. With jhumkas and a smile, she completed the look and gave us major goals.