PHOTOS: 5 best casual looks of Pragya Jaiswal one can steal for their next outing

Best casual looks of Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal is one among the popular beauties in Telugu cinema. Her debut film Kanche (2015) bagged her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South. Following the success, Pragya appeared in films like Achari America Yatra (2018), Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017) and Om Namo Venkatesaya (2017.) In the latest, Pragya will be seen opposite Balakrishna for the upcoming action entertainer titled Akhanda. Pragya Jaiswal always makes sure to stand up in fashion games. From glam looks for the red carpet to comfy looks in sweatshirts, her sartorial choices are perfect. The actress mostly opts for comfortable, casual and stylish outfits. Here's a look at five casual style statements of Kriti Sanon, you can take inspiration from.

Photo Credit : Pragya Jaiswal Instagram