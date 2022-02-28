PHOTOS: Times when Pragya Jaiswal looked like an ultimate fashion queen

1 / 5

Best of Pragya Jaiswal's stylish looks

Pragya Jaiswal is one of the popular beauties in Telugu cinema. Her debut film Kanche (2015) bagged her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South. Following the success, Pragya appeared in films like Achari America Yatra (2018,) Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017) and Om Namo Venkatesaya (2017.) In the latest, Pragya bagged another blockbuster entertainer with the recently released film Akhanda. The actress has given us some great blockbuster movies but apart from that, she is also ruling the fashion industry with her sartorial choices. From traditional to casual looks, it's like Pragya has cracked the style code for petite girls. Here's a look at five times Pragya Jaiswal made heads turn with her style game.

Photo Credit : Pragya Jaiswal Instagram