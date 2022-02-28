PHOTOS: Times when Pragya Jaiswal looked like an ultimate fashion queen

Pragya Jaiswal is one of the popular beauties in Telugu cinema. Her debut film Kanche (2015) bagged her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South. Following the success, Pragya appeared in films like Achari America Yatra (2018,) Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017) and Om Namo Venkatesaya (2017.) In the latest, Pragya bagged another blockbuster entertainer with the recently released film Akhanda.
The actress has given us some great blockbuster movies but apart from that, she is also ruling the fashion industry with her sartorial choices. From traditional to casual looks, it's like Pragya has cracked the style code for petite girls. Here's a look at five times Pragya Jaiswal made heads turn with her style game.
Photo Credit : Pragya Jaiswal Instagram
The diva shined as bright as an emerald in a green and white deep-cut animal print dress. She looked resplendent with light makeup and her open hair. She kept her jewelry to a minimum with green earrings.
Once, the diva donned a red printed lehenga featuring a halter neck. The actress accessorised her look with dangler earrings and open with bold makeup.
The actress showed how to slay sequin in trend as she opted for plunging V bodycon high slit dress. She slipped into a gorgeous gown which has open back and accessorised her look with statement earrings and black heels.
Pragya can ace a fashion game like a pro. The actress black bikini. To glam up things, she paired her outfit with striking earrings and left her curly hair open.