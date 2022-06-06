PICS: When in Spain, travel like Pragya Jaiswal

1 / 6

Pragya Jaiswal holidays in Spain

Amidst their crazy shooting schedules, our beloved celebrities often take off to exotic foreign locations to cool off. It is no different for our South beauty Pragya Jaiswal. The actress is in Spain right now, enjoying some downtime before getting back in action. The Akhanda star has also been posting many wonderful photos on Instagram and these updates have been receiving a lot of love from the netizens. Apart from the breathtaking view, what catches our eye in these photographs is her casual yet chic dress sense. From breezy one-pieces to denim co-ord dresses, Pragya Jaiswal is a sight to behold in all these holiday pictures. Meanwhile, Pragya Jaiswal recently made headlines for her music video with Salman Khan titled Main Chala. Sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur, this love track left everyone in awe. Now, let us have a look at some of her enchanting stills having a gala time in Spain.

Photo Credit : Pragya Jaiswal Instagram