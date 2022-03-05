Pragya Jaiswal looks bedazzling in a little black dress; PHOTOS

1 / 6

Dress for the part you want to play

Whenever South sensation Pragya Jaiswal makes an appearance, the fans drop everything and take note of the star’s charming beauty and her amazing dress sense. Today, the stunner was at a meeting in Hyderabad and as she was leaving, paparazzi clicked her in a short black dress. She completed her outfit of the day with sneakers and a cute little sling. Pragya Jaiswal has always been admired for her bold fashion sense, and this time, she managed to add some cuteness quotient to the ensemble. The actress was recently in news for her appearance in Salman Khan's Antim. The star has been a part of several projects across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi and has showcased her acting prowess with versatile characters. Pragya Jaiswal can be seen as the ultimate combination of talent and beauty. Let us have an up-close look at her outfit for today.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand