5 Times Pranitha Subhash shelled out fashion goals for all the moms-to-be

Pranitha Subhash's maternity fashion

South beauty Pranitha Subhash is all set to embrace motherhood. The mommy-to-be took her fans by surprise when she dropped a special post with hubby Nithin Raju. The couple held the sonography report in the picture shared on Instagram. Since the announcement was made, her supporters have been posting congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be. In return, Pranitha Subhash has also treated the fans with some dreamy pictures from her baby shower and maternity photoshoot. She also posted some photos from her pregnancy journey. All her recent updates on social media will make you go aww. During her baby shower, Pranitha Subhash looked exquisite in a traditional yellow saree with a pink border. As she is in the last trimester, we can expect the good news soon. Let us see some more pictures from the actress' pregnancy.

Photo Credit : Pranitha Subhash Instagram