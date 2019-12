1 / 8

Facts about Pranitha Subhash

Priyadarshan, who is known for his comedy films such as Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala and more, is back with a bang with Hungama's sequel. Hungama starred Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Shoma Anand and Rimi Sen. The film took all of us on a laughter riot. Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaaferi, Shilpa Shetty, and South sensation Pranitha Subhash will be seen together in Hungama's sequel. Paresh Rawal recently unveiled the first look poster of Hungama 2 on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Ready for Confusion Unlimited? Priyadarshan & Ratan Jain return with reboot of everyone's favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2 Produced by @rtnjn Hungama2 will release on 14 Aug@priyadarshandir @SirPareshRawal @TheShilpaShetty @MeezaanJ @pranitasubhash #Venus @hungama2film." We are all excited for the sequel. As we look forward to watch Pranitha Subhash in the film, check out some of her interesting and unknown facts.

Photo Credit : Instagram