Pratik Sehajpal to Karan Kundrra: 5 times contestants lost their cool in the Bigg Boss 15 house

Updated on Nov 18, 2021
   
    Pratik-Jay

    Bigg Boss 15 has become a place for fights and arguments from the very first episode. The contestants are often getting enraged over situations and getting into a verbal spat. In the initial days of the show, Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali were seen getting into a major fight, and Pratik was seen breaking house property.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    Pratik-Karan

    During the gharwasi and junglewasi task, the contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal got into a fight. Karan Kundrra had choked and slammed Pratik, for which he was later schooled by host Salman Khan.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    Umar Riaz - Simba Nagpal

    In the recent episode, Simba Nagpal and Umar had got into a major fight, where the former had pushed the latter into the swimming pool.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    Karan-Umar

    At present, the Bigg Boss 15 house is divided into VIP and non-VIP members. In a task for choosing a contestant to send to jail, Karan Kundrra was seen fighting with Umar Riaz and as the former flipped the table in anger.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    Neha-Nishant

    In the recent episode, Neha Bhasin was seen losing her cool with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. She was seen pushing Pratik and hitting him in anger.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram