Pratik Sehajpal to Karan Kundrra: 5 times contestants lost their cool in the Bigg Boss 15 house

Bigg Boss 15 has become a place for fights and arguments from the very first episode. The contestants are often getting enraged over situations and getting into a verbal spat. In the initial days of the show, Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali were seen getting into a major fight, and Pratik was seen breaking house property.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
During the gharwasi and junglewasi task, the contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal got into a fight. Karan Kundrra had choked and slammed Pratik, for which he was later schooled by host Salman Khan.
In the recent episode, Simba Nagpal and Umar had got into a major fight, where the former had pushed the latter into the swimming pool.
At present, the Bigg Boss 15 house is divided into VIP and non-VIP members. In a task for choosing a contestant to send to jail, Karan Kundrra was seen fighting with Umar Riaz and as the former flipped the table in anger.
In the recent episode, Neha Bhasin was seen losing her cool with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. She was seen pushing Pratik and hitting him in anger.