Kushal Tandon and Andy In Bigg Boss 7, during the 'ignore the obvious' task, Kushal got into a violent fight with Andy, when Andy passed some unpleasant comments about Gauahar. Andy was asked to irritate and disturb the housemates during the task with his antics and in return, the housemates were asked to ignore him. However, the task got ugly when Andy passed some derogatory comments about Gauahar's lingerie. Andy's comments irked Gauahar and Kushal. He immediately rushed to Andy and tried to hit him but other housemates including Gauahar stopped him. However, Kushal didn't stop and kept abusing Andy. Owing to his violent behaviour, Bigg Boss made an announcement and asked Kushal to leave the house.