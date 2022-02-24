Bollywood celebs who got married to foreigners

Bollywood movies have portrayed romances that traverse all barriers, be it class, caste, or language. When it comes to real love stories, B-town celebrities have let go of their inhibitions even off-screen as they tied knots with foreigners. Here's a look at Bollywood actors who married foreigners.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Priyanka and Nick's love story is true relationship goals and gives the true feel of a fairy tale. Despite having an age difference of 10 years, this power couple managed to beat the odds and tied the knot in 2018.
The actress was in a very bad space after her relationship ended with businessman Ness Wadia. She later found love for the second time in Gene Goodenough who is the Senior Vice-President in a US-based company.
Photo Credit : Preity Zinta's Instagram
Though Radhika Apte did not believe in marriage, she tied the knot with Benedict Taylor. The actress got married to the British Violist in the year 2012.
Photo Credit : Radhika Apte Instagram
Celine disappeared from the film industry after getting married. The diva got engaged to Dubai-based Australian businessman Peter Haag in 2011 and got hitched in the same year. The actress is living a happy married life and is blessed with a baby boy.
Photo Credit : Celina Jaitly Instagram
Indian actress Shriya Saran tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in an intimate ceremony at her Lokhandwala residence. After the fairytale wedding, the two hosted a grand reception in Udaipur for their friends from the industry.
Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram