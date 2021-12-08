Preity Zinta to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood celebs who became parents in 2021

The year 2021 has been a tough one for many due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. However, amid all the negativity and despair, many B-town couples had a reason to cheer as they embraced parenthood and welcomed their babies in 2021. That happy feeling when a little bundle of joy comes into the world is truly unmatched. From Preity Zinta to Anushka Sharma, let's take a look at the B-town celebrities who became parents this year.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi were blessed with a baby boy Avyaan Azad on 14th May 2021. The couple kept the news of their baby's birth under wraps for quite a while and finally made the announcement in July.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza's Instagram
Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son this year on February 21. The couple named their second baby Jehangir aka Jeh.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl this year on January 11. The couple named their daughter Vamika.
Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough left fans surprised when they announced that they have been blessed with twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy. Welcoming their kids via surrogacy, the proud parents took to social media to share the good news with their fans on November 18.
Photo Credit : Preity Zinta's Instagram
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a son on 3rd October this year. In the click, Neha can be seen posing with Angad, daughter Mehr and their newborn baby.
Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia's Instagram