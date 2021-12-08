Preity Zinta to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood celebs who became parents in 2021

1 / 6

5 Bollywood celebrities who became proud parents this year

The year 2021 has been a tough one for many due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. However, amid all the negativity and despair, many B-town couples had a reason to cheer as they embraced parenthood and welcomed their babies in 2021. That happy feeling when a little bundle of joy comes into the world is truly unmatched. From Preity Zinta to Anushka Sharma, let's take a look at the B-town celebrities who became parents this year.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram