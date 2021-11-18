As Preity Zinta welcomes twins, here's a look at 6 adorable BTown celeb kids born via surrogacy

Surrogacy has now become a new trend in Bollywood. Celebrities are known as trend-setters and when they adopt something, it becomes a trend. Recently, the Veer Zara actor and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins Jai and Gia. Welcoming kids via surrogacy, the proud parents took to Instagram to share the good news with the world. Many other B-town celebrities have opted for surrogacy and we feel it's time to discuss the trendsetters who had kids through surrogacy. Here's a look at the six celebs who ushered in the new chapters of their lives by welcoming their kids through surrogacy.
Dangal actor Aamir Khan and film producer Kiran Rao were among the first few B-town celebrity couples to go public about their decision to give birth to their child Azad through IVF surrogacy. The couple decided to take the surrogacy route and welcomed the kid Azad in December 2011.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra were blessed with a baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra on 15th February 2020 through surrogacy. The proud parents took to their social media to announce the arrival of the Junior SSK.
The brother-sister duo Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor also welcomed their kids Laksshya and Ravie through surrogacy on separate occasions. While it was Tusshar Kapoor who took the first step to embrace parenthood through surrogacy in the family and welcomed his son Laksshya in 2016, Ekta Kapoor followed his footsteps and welcomed her son Ravie in 2019.
Bollywood film director Karan Johar took the bold step and decided to become a single parent of twins when he welcomed Yash Johar and Roohi Johar through surrogacy in February 2017. The father at first kept the news of the arrival of his babies a secret for months before he ultimately made the big announcement via his Instagram.
Back in 2013, Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to announce the birth of his third child AbRam Khan through surrogacy. From greeting SRK's fans outside Mannat to gleaming in SRK's feed, AbRam does not mind receiving all the love and attention.
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber welcomed their twins through surrogacy in 2018 soon after adopting their first kid Nisha. The celebrity couple announced their joy on social media by captioning it as "God's Plan".
