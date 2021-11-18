As Preity Zinta welcomes twins, here's a look at 6 adorable BTown celeb kids born via surrogacy

1 / 7

Priety Zinta welcomes twins through surrogacy

Surrogacy has now become a new trend in Bollywood. Celebrities are known as trend-setters and when they adopt something, it becomes a trend. Recently, the Veer Zara actor and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins Jai and Gia. Welcoming kids via surrogacy, the proud parents took to Instagram to share the good news with the world. Many other B-town celebrities have opted for surrogacy and we feel it's time to discuss the trendsetters who had kids through surrogacy. Here's a look at the six celebs who ushered in the new chapters of their lives by welcoming their kids through surrogacy.

Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram