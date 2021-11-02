Prerna & Anurag to Dev & Sonakshi: 5 superhit couples on Indian TV shows

The budding love and romance between the lead actors of the TV show was highly loved by the audience. Young age love of Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to mature romantic chemistry of Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, people are very fond of love stories in TV shows. For example, the popular pairing of Arjun Punj and Aarohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai became the national heartthrob with their magnetic chemistry in the show.
Photo Credit : Karan Kundrra instagram
The love and longing story of Anurag Basu and Prerna become iconic on the TV screens with the beautiful bond of the two actors.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The couple garnered the attention of the audience with the fun and exciting bond between the two. They showed a very real bond of friendship and love in marriage.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
The show revolved around the lives of two opposite personalities and how they fall for each other. People loved the adorable bond between the lead actors in the show.
Photo Credit : Shaheer Sheikh instagram
This couple from Naagin 5 is deemed as one of the most desirable couples on the TV screen with sizzling scenes and chemistry which kept people hooked to the show.
Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna instagram