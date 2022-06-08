Prince Birthday: 6 songs by the legendary musicians that need to be on your playlist

1 / 7

Prince: The Legend

Considered the most-talented musician of all time, Prince was a legend and no less than an icon. A one-man band, the renowned star was not only a talented singer but also an immensely impressive instrumentalist and songwriter. He is even now regarded as the greatest musician of his generation. Not only was he a musical sensation but also the artist was famous for the flamboyant androgynous fashion that made him the star alongside his unique voice. Scroll down further to swipe through some of Prince's best hits that need a place on your playlist.

Photo Credit : Getty Images