Prince Birthday: 6 songs by the legendary musicians that need to be on your playlist

Considered the most-talented musician of all time, Prince was a legend and no less than an icon. A one-man band, the renowned star was not only a talented singer but also an immensely impressive instrumentalist and songwriter. He is even now regarded as the greatest musician of his generation. Not only was he a musical sensation but also the artist was famous for the flamboyant androgynous fashion that made him the star alongside his unique voice. Scroll down further to swipe through some of Prince's best hits that need a place on your playlist.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
A masterpiece that has since Prince's passing turned into a tribute song for the iconic musician, was recorded in one take as Prince sang live for the titular film on stage. A song that instantly reminds fans of the legend, is surely one of his bests.
This record went on to become 1984's best-selling single and gained Prince his rightful throne as a genius of funk music in the 80s which led him to become the absolute legend he is now.
This 1987 track is considered one of Prince's best tracks as the singer leaned deep into his R&B and Soul roots concocting this masterstroke.
It is widely known that Prince took back this funk track for himself after he wrote it for Mazarati and went on to win a Grammy with the song, even spending two weeks at the no. 1 spot with the song
A song that Prince first released after changing his name into an unpronounceable symbol, it became one of the most memorable tracks by the artist as it was the only one from him that ever charted in the UK.
Becoming the opening track of Prince's Purple Rain album, this pulsating song has allusions to the Christian religion as in the music video Prince takes on the persona of a priest. The song is absolutely a dance-floor hit.
