Prince Charles Birthday: A look at Prince of Wales' CANDID moments with sons Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Charles celebrates his birthday on November 14 and as the royal family member turns 73, we take a look at his bond with sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Over the years, the Prince of Wales has managed to make several public appearances with his boys and has often been captured sharing some serious and some light moments with them. From the earliest snaps where the Prince of Wales took his sons to school along with Princess Diana to their most recent meetups, there's no denying that Prince Charles has been a doting dad to Harry and William. While his current relationship with Prince Harry may be on a different note after the former's royal exit, these photos from the past show that there can never be bad blood between this father-son duo even as things may be rocky at the moment. Prince Charles has often spoken about his sons with much adoration in interviews. Not only his sons, but the Prince of Wales has also gushed about his grandchildren during his appearances for events. As we celebrate his 73rd birthday, here's a look at some candid snaps of Prince Charles with Harry and William.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo captures Prince Charles attending Prince William's graduation ceremony. The photo captures the Duke of Cambridge sporting his graduation robe as he walks out along with his father. The Prince of Wales seems to be in the middle of a conversation with Willaim at this moment.
We love this photo of Prince Harry and Prince Charles as it captures a candid moment between the father-son duo from a polo game. Prince Harry seems to be giving the Prince of Wales a side hug in this snap. While the duo may not be on the best of terms currently, this throwback photo does show their sweet bond.
This photo also from a polo game that trio attended, shows Prince Charles chatting up with his sons, William and Harry. The snap shows Prince William intently listening to what Prince Charles has to say while Prince Harry looks a little amused. The photo showcases a sweet family moment from the event that the three attended back in the day.
Prince Charles and Prince William can be seen sharing a hearty laugh in this snap and while we don't know what caused it, we can't help but love this photo for the natural vibe that it captures between this amazing father-son duo.
One of the most recent snaps of Prince Charles is from the No Time To Die premiere, which he attended along with the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton. While posing at the red carpet event, Prince Charles was seen having a conversation with his family in this candid moment.