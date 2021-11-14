Prince Charles Birthday: A look at Prince of Wales' CANDID moments with sons Prince Harry and Prince William

1 / 6

Prince Charles with Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Charles celebrates his birthday on November 14 and as the royal family member turns 73, we take a look at his bond with sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Over the years, the Prince of Wales has managed to make several public appearances with his boys and has often been captured sharing some serious and some light moments with them. From the earliest snaps where the Prince of Wales took his sons to school along with Princess Diana to their most recent meetups, there's no denying that Prince Charles has been a doting dad to Harry and William. While his current relationship with Prince Harry may be on a different note after the former's royal exit, these photos from the past show that there can never be bad blood between this father-son duo even as things may be rocky at the moment. Prince Charles has often spoken about his sons with much adoration in interviews. Not only his sons, but the Prince of Wales has also gushed about his grandchildren during his appearances for events. As we celebrate his 73rd birthday, here's a look at some candid snaps of Prince Charles with Harry and William.

Photo Credit : Getty Images