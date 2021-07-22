Prince George Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of Kate Middleton and Prince William's son at his candid best

1 / 6

Prince George sticking out his tongue while heading to school

Kate Middleton and Prince William's son, Prince George turns 8 on July 22. Ahead of his birthday, as per tradition, the social media handle of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a portrait of George that was clicked by Kate Middleton. In the portrait, George could be seen looking like a spitting image of his father, Prince William as he flashed a cute toothy grin. Prince George has been previously captured in various moods by the paparazzi while attending events along with his parents. From twinning with Prince William to sharing adorable conversations with his mother, Prince George has been captured by the paparazzi in several memorable moments. Among his most recent appearances include the Euro 2020 matches where we could see him cheering on for the England team in full gusto and at one point even celebrating a goal with a hearty smile. Every time this royal steps out, we are blessed with some of his cutest photos. As Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child turns 8, we take a look at some of his candid pictures from his outings with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Take a look at the sweetest pictures of Prince George below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images