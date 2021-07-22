Advertisement
  4. Prince George Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of Kate Middleton and Prince William's son at his candid best

Prince George Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of Kate Middleton and Prince William's son at his candid best

Prince George celebrates his birthday on July 22 and as Kate Middleton and Prince William's son turns 8, we take a look at some of his cutest candid moments during public appearances.
  • 1 / 6
    Prince George snapped sticking his tongue out

    Prince George sticking out his tongue while heading to school

    Kate Middleton and Prince William's son, Prince George turns 8 on July 22. Ahead of his birthday, as per tradition, the social media handle of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a portrait of George that was clicked by Kate Middleton. In the portrait, George could be seen looking like a spitting image of his father, Prince William as he flashed a cute toothy grin. Prince George has been previously captured in various moods by the paparazzi while attending events along with his parents. From twinning with Prince William to sharing adorable conversations with his mother, Prince George has been captured by the paparazzi in several memorable moments. Among his most recent appearances include the Euro 2020 matches where we could see him cheering on for the England team in full gusto and at one point even celebrating a goal with a hearty smile. Every time this royal steps out, we are blessed with some of his cutest photos. As Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child turns 8, we take a look at some of his candid pictures from his outings with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Take a look at the sweetest pictures of Prince George below.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Prince George during an outing with Prince William and Kate Middleton

    Prince George flashing his cute smile as a baby

    Prince George stole everyone's hearts early on during his public appearances and one of them is this photo which shows him making a cute appearance in a bright blue cardigan. He can be seen flaunting his cute smile in this photo.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Prince George during 2016's Trooping the colour ceremony

    Prince George intently watching at the Trooping the Colour ceremony

    We love how Prince George was looking up with a curious expression during the 2016 Trooping the Colour ceremony. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade and saw Prince George adorably standing in the Buckingham Palace balcony.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Prince George accompanied by Prince William during Canada visit

    Prince George waving to the crowds

    Prince George has had to learn public etiquette quite early on in life and in this picture, we see him waving to the crowds during a Canada visit. We don't know what is cuter though, his expression or his outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Prince George at England's Euro 2020 game

    Prince George as an ecstatic football fan

    One of England's sweetest football fans is Prince George and we love how invested during the final game of Euro 2020. His expressions through the game showed how greatly or poorly England was performing at all moments during the game.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Prince George giggling during Canada visit

    Prince George at his giggly best

    If there's one thing we love most about this royal, it's that he was the cutest grin. We still can't get over this adorable snap of the prince. Another adorable thing about this candid picture is how comfortable Prince George looks in the public eye, his happy grin suggests he is enjoying the attention from the crowds.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images