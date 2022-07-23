Prince George Birthday: 6 PICS of Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child through the years

Prince George turns 9! The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is third in the line of succession after grandfather Prince Charles and his father. George is famously known for his charming smile and rather a goofy personality for a royal offspring. Upon his birth, the United Kingdom celebrated in masses as all hailed the little Prince as the future King-to-be. He was given the name George Alexander Louis at his birth and his otherwise official title is His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge. Through the years, George has shown many different sides of himself while he accompanied his parents on official matters at times. Scroll down further to sift through Prince George's transformation into a jolly little nine-year-old.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kate Middleton held her firstborn close as she was snapped getting out of the St Mary's Hospital where she gave birth to Prince George as her husband Prince William stands close beside her.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While Prince George was nearly one-year-old, the royal parents took him on his first overseas trip to Australia and New Zealand. His cuteness in the picture is self-explanatory.
In 2015, Prince George was snapped outside St Mary's Hospital being adorably carried by his father Prince Williams.
Prince George accompanies his royal kin as they stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour while celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.
The Prince gets captured on his way to meet his newborn brother Louis with his sister Charlotte and his father Prince Williams.
In June, George got on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Pageant alongside his family to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II.