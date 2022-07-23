Prince George Birthday: 6 PICS of Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child through the years

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Prince George

Prince George turns 9! The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is third in the line of succession after grandfather Prince Charles and his father. George is famously known for his charming smile and rather a goofy personality for a royal offspring. Upon his birth, the United Kingdom celebrated in masses as all hailed the little Prince as the future King-to-be. He was given the name George Alexander Louis at his birth and his otherwise official title is His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge. Through the years, George has shown many different sides of himself while he accompanied his parents on official matters at times. Scroll down further to sift through Prince George's transformation into a jolly little nine-year-old.

