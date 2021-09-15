Prince Harry Birthday: 6 childhood PHOTOS of the Duke of Sussex that will melt your heart

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex celebrates his birthday on September 15. One of the royal family's most controversial yet most loved members turns 37 on Wednesday and to celebrate the same, we take a trip down memory lane to look at his amazing childhood through some throwback pictures. These photos capture Prince Harry's mischievous side as well as record some of the happiest moments he shared with his mother, the late Princess Diana. These moments showcase Prince Harry's childhood which was filled with family vacations, portraits with his brother Prince William and much more. While the situation for Prince Harry's connection with the royal family may be on a much different note today, these throwback photos remind us of the time that the Duke of Sussex was beyond happy to be surrounded by his loved ones, mainly his parents, Prince Charles and the Princess of Wales. From being snapped in his school uniform to some candid moments with Prince William, we celebrate the charm possessed by the Duke of Sussex from a young age. This photo remains our favourite as we see Prince Harry being adorably held by Princess Diana in a picture so good, it needs to be framed.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo from 1987, shows Prince Harry adorably seated along with his brother Prince William and mom Princess Diana at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The cute expression on his face is unmissable.
While Prince William's expression in this photo is cute, let's not forget to look at Prince Harry as a baby boy being firmly held by his mom, Princess Diana who is caught smiling in this sweet family photo.
This photo from 1993 is picture-perfect as it captures William, Harry and the Princess of Wales, all in a good mood during their vacation together in Austria. This photo looks like the cherished memory that Prince Harry cradles close to his heart even today.
It's impossible not to gush over this photo of Prince Harry waving to the paparazzi as he heads to his nursery school in London along with his parents and his brother.
We love this photo of Prince Harry and Prince William as they head to their first day of school in matching uniforms. Don't miss how perfectly they're seen smiling for the cameras while Princess Diana in the background can be seen in conversation with their school's head.