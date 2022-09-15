Prince Harry turns 38! The Duke has been known for his non-royal-like lifestyle and ever since Harry quit the royal life with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020. this opinion saw a steep hike on the internet. People all around the world admire the Prince for having a similar personality to his beloved mother Princess Diana. Though the Prince made his way back into the Castle recently after the QUeen's health took a toll for the worse. Harry has joined his family in the UK during this time of grief. Keep scrolling to know more about the popular Prince.
Prince Harry unlike many other royals has opened up about his mental health struggles. The Duke previously talked about his repressed grief which he had not processed after the death of his mother Princess Diana almost 20 years ago. He says the repression made his life difficult and caused him problems in his personal and work life.
Harry was ready to bear it all when he decided to write a memoir about his life as a royal. Many expected him to spill a lot of royal beans but now after the demise of the Queen reports suggest that the Prince has postponed the release of his bombshell memoir out of respect for the late Queen.
In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that the couple had gotten married three days before their public televised ceremony. The Archbishop of Canterbury had officiated their private ceremony.
Harry created a sports competition to support wounded veterans. He titled the competition Invictus Games and recently visited the games in Germany with his wife.
Some might not know but Prince Harry is a veteran too. He has served the in the British military for 10 years and was called Captain Wales while he was serving.
Back in 2013, the Prince completed a 200-mile trek to the South Pole alongside 12 wounded servicemen and women from the United Kingdom.
Vijay-Rashmika to Prabhas-Shruti: 5 South stars wh...
Vikrant Massey, Pratik Gandhi to Sanya Malhotra: 5...
PHOTOS: BLACKPINK members depart for L.A. to promo...
Sachin Shroff to Raj Anadkat: 5 Actors who replace...