Happy Birthday Prince Harry

Prince Harry turns 38! The Duke has been known for his non-royal-like lifestyle and ever since Harry quit the royal life with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020. this opinion saw a steep hike on the internet. People all around the world admire the Prince for having a similar personality to his beloved mother Princess Diana. Though the Prince made his way back into the Castle recently after the QUeen's health took a toll for the worse. Harry has joined his family in the UK during this time of grief. Keep scrolling to know more about the popular Prince.