Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Wedding Anniversary: 6 stills that prove the Sussexes are absolute couple goals

Happy Wedding Anniversary

It's the royals' fourth anniversary! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary with each other. The couple first started dating in 2016 when they met through a mutual friend and since they have become the sensation of the royal house. From their incomparable chemistry to their unconventional decisions, the pair has set some solid standards for what is considered now "couple goals." With their exit from the royal family in 2020, the couple made headlines as they did an explosive interview with Oprah. Now, the couple resides in Calif with their two adorable children, Archie and Lilibet. Scroll down below to swipe through some of the best moments of the couple together.

Photo Credit : Getty Images