Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Wedding Anniversary: 6 stills that prove the Sussexes are absolute couple goals

It's the royals' fourth anniversary! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary with each other. The couple first started dating in 2016 when they met through a mutual friend and since they have become the sensation of the royal house. From their incomparable chemistry to their unconventional decisions, the pair has set some solid standards for what is considered now "couple goals." With their exit from the royal family in 2020, the couple made headlines as they did an explosive interview with Oprah. Now, the couple resides in Calif with their two adorable children, Archie and Lilibet. Scroll down below to swipe through some of the best moments of the couple together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The duo turned heads as they arrived Sydney Opera House in 2018 as they held each other's hands while they were on their autumn tour together.
Height of adorability was when the couple was all smiles while on their procession after they tied the knot in St George's Chapel on May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry pulled the gentleman move when Meghan was trying on an item from a merchant in Morocco and Harry did the ultimate husband gesture and helped Meghan by holding her hair up.
The husband and wife supported each other as they both gave a speech at The SSE Arena on WE Day in UK, 2019. They adorably hung on each other during their time on stage.
Meghan Markle and the Prince sparkled brightly as the two attended the Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in 2021 while the actress stunned everyone with her gorgeous red gown alongside her charming tuxed-up husband.
At the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020, the couple pulled up in royal swag as Meghan exuded classy vibes beside Harry who carried on the sophisticated mood of the two with ease.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app