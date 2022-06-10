Prince Philip Birth Anniversary: 6 iconic photos of the Duke of Edinburgh with Queen Elizabeth

1 / 7

Prince Philip Birth Anniversary

Prince Philip would have been 101 on June 10, 2022. Unfortunately, Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99, only two months before his 100th birthday. The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, and her Majesty is now marking what would have been her husband's birthday four days later. He was the world's longest-serving royal consort, standing at the monarch's side for 73 years after they married in November 1947. So let's have a peek at some of their iconic photos through the years.

Photo Credit : Getty Images