Prince Philip Birth Anniversary: 6 iconic photos of the Duke of Edinburgh with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip would have been 101 on June 10, 2022. Unfortunately, Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99, only two months before his 100th birthday. The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, and her Majesty is now marking what would have been her husband's birthday four days later. He was the world's longest-serving royal consort, standing at the monarch's side for 73 years after they married in November 1947. So let's have a peek at some of their iconic photos through the years.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten on the occasion of their engagement at Buckingham Palace in London, 1947.
Princess Elizabeth and her soon-to-be husband Philip Mountbatten, photographed soon after their engagement announcement.
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace shortly before their wedding.
The first colour photograph of Princess Anne, taken in 1951. Here, she is in the arms of her mother, a young Queen Elizabeth. Her father, Prince Philip, holds older brother Prince Charles.
Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) and Philip Mountbatten (later Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh) make their way down the aisle of Westminster Abbey on their wedding day on 20 November 1947.
Queen Elizabeth smiles at Prince Philip during a garter ceremony at Windsor Castle in 1957.
