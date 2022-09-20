Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th, 2022, at the age of 96. She was kept under medical supervision by her doctors and during her last moments, her closest royals were by her side. Newly-appointed King Charles III and his wife Camilla alongside the Queen's daughter Princess Anne were at Balmoral with the monarch. Later Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophia and Prince Harry joined the others at the Palace while Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stayed behind. Keep scrolling to find out how the last day of mourning for the late Queen summed up.
As the State Hearse carried the Queen's coffin towards St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle from Westminster Abbey after the service. Prince Harry once again joined the royal senior members as he walked side-by-side with his brother Prince William during the procession.
Prince William and Kate Middleton made the tough decision and brought along two of their kids to the last day of ceremonies before their great-grandma's burial. The thoughtful gesture delighted many royalists.
While many royals at the event were emotional and broke out in tears but the most shocking was Prince George and Princess Charlotte's emotional state at realising what it meant to lose their great-grandma.
As the procession to take the late Queen's coffin to Windsor began, Meghan Markle was captured tearing up as she quickly wiped away her tears at the Queen's funeral.
Kate Middleton paid tribute to the late Queen in her own silent way as she wore the neckpiece that the monarch had lovingly gifted to the Princess of Wales. She also remembered the Queen's late husband Prince Philip in the same breath as she had worn the same necklace at his funeral a year ago.
The newly-appointed King Charles III teared up as his mother's funeral cortege departed Westminster Abbey. The King tried hard to hold back tears as the Queen's coffin got closer to its final burial ceremony.
