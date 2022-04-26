5 PHOTOS to show that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon are a match made in heaven

1 / 6

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon's journey together

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon have completed 11 years of marital bliss. The beloved couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. These two are now proud parents of a cute daughter, Alankrita, who they welcomed in 2014. On April 25, 2011, Prithviraj and Supriya Menon got married in an intimate ceremony in Kerala. It is believed that the duo met each other back in 2007, in Mumbai. Supriya Menon was working in the maximum city as a journalist and the actor was eager to see Mumbai after reading Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram. These two later explored the city together and grew closer. The couple is often seen exchanging social media posts for one another, which has the fans in awe of the two. They even post some adorable pictures on the photo-sharing app. Let us see some of these stills of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon.

Photo Credit : Instagram