5 PHOTOS to show that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon are a match made in heaven

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon have completed 11 years of marital bliss. The beloved couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. These two are now proud parents of a cute daughter, Alankrita, who they welcomed in 2014.
On April 25, 2011, Prithviraj and Supriya Menon got married in an intimate ceremony in Kerala. It is believed that the duo met each other back in 2007, in Mumbai. Supriya Menon was working in the maximum city as a journalist and the actor was eager to see Mumbai after reading Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram. These two later explored the city together and grew closer.
The couple is often seen exchanging social media posts for one another, which has the fans in awe of the two. They even post some adorable pictures on the photo-sharing app. Let us see some of these stills of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon pose for a perfect vacation pic as they surf together during their holiday.
The couple wishes the fans a Happy New Year with a beautiful pic of the two.
Supriya Menon drops this heart-melting picture of the two on the birthday of Bro Daddy actor. Their captivating smile takes the cake.
The star wife shared another still with her hubby on his birthday. It seems like they are just chilling at home in this one.
Prithviraj Sukumaran looks dapper in a white shirt and his better half, Supriya Menon is complementing him in a black top.
