5 Upcoming FILMS of Prithviraj Sukumaran that have been making headlines

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been keeping the cinemagoers hooked with his versatile performances in vivid genes. From high-octane action to out-and-out comedy to nail-biting thriller, the Malayalam superstar has tried his hands at everything. Now, he has raised the excitement with a promising lineup comprising movies like Aadujeevitham, Gold, Tyson, L2: Empuraan and Theerppu, to name a few.
While he will be seen as a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, who gets stranded in the middle of the desert, he is likely to reprise his role as Zayed Masood from Lucifer in the sequel, L2: Empuraan. Just today, the Kaduva star dropped a picture on Instagram with the team of this much-anticipated second installment. Twinning in black, they looked suave. Now, it remains to be seen when will this flick go on the floors.
On this note, let us have a detailed look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's forthcoming ventures:
Photo Credit : Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
The actor only recently concluded the shoot of this ambitious project after a long time and facing numerous hurdles.
Photo Credit : Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
He will be seen sharing screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara in this action comedy directed by Alphonse Puthren.
The Bro Daddy star has signed up to play the lead in KGF makers Hombale Films' latest drama titled Tyson.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is also expected to soon start work on the sequel of his debut directorial project, Lucifer. He will be accompanied by Mohanlal in the lead of L2: Empuraan.
The star will also essay a crucial role in the suspense drama, Theerppu. This film has been made under the direction of Rathish Ambat.
Photo Credit : Twitter