5 Upcoming FILMS of Prithviraj Sukumaran that have been making headlines

Forthcoming flicks of Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been keeping the cinemagoers hooked with his versatile performances in vivid genes. From high-octane action to out-and-out comedy to nail-biting thriller, the Malayalam superstar has tried his hands at everything. Now, he has raised the excitement with a promising lineup comprising movies like Aadujeevitham, Gold, Tyson, L2: Empuraan and Theerppu, to name a few. While he will be seen as a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, who gets stranded in the middle of the desert, he is likely to reprise his role as Zayed Masood from Lucifer in the sequel, L2: Empuraan. Just today, the Kaduva star dropped a picture on Instagram with the team of this much-anticipated second installment. Twinning in black, they looked suave. Now, it remains to be seen when will this flick go on the floors. On this note, let us have a detailed look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's forthcoming ventures:

Photo Credit : Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram