PHOTOS: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Supriya Menon look totally in love even after 10 years of marital bliss

1 / 5

Full of love

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most talented stars in the Malayalam industry. He is a multifaceted star, who is known for acting, direction and apart from that, he is a doting father and loving husband. The actor has a really adorable family- wife Supriya and daughter Alankrita. Although Prithviraj is not an avid social media user, he never misses a chance to flaunt his love for his dear wife and their PDA-filled photos are proof. In the birthday post, he called his wife his forever strength. Prithviraj Sukumaran tied the to Supriya Menon, a journalist in 2011. The couple threw a lavish reception party for their family and friends the same year. The couple welcomed their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj in 2014. Even after 10 years of marraige the couple seem to be in full f love and these photos are proof them. Here, take a look:

Photo Credit : Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram