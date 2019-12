1 / 6

Priya Prakash Varrier looks beautiful in these selfies

Priya Prakash Varrier popularly known as the ‘wink girl’ became an overnight sensation after she featured in the Manikya Malaraya Poovi video from the film Our Adaar Love. The video which showed the actress dressed in school uniform, winking at a fellow student, instantly falls flat for her. The video took the internet by storm, and the actress would soon make her Bollywood debut with the controversial film Sridevi Bungalow. Recently, Deepika Padukone who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak has been sharing snippets from the sets of the film on her Instagram and has been calling it ‘Dpisms’ - a series of Instagram videos where she posts sweet short videos. And her latest video has sent the Internet in a meltdown, where the 33-year-old actress winked at the camera, and later a text ‘Take that Priya Varrier’ flashes on the screen. Priya was so overwhelmed by seeing the video, that she took down to her Instagram story, thanking Deepika to make her day with that. Priya looks incredibly beautiful and her selfies which she shares on her social media are a treat to her fans. Here are a few selfies of the star lady, which would make your day.

Photo Credit : Instagram