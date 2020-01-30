Home
Happy Birthday Priyadarshan: Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Hera Pheri, check out best comedy films by the ace director

Priyadarshan is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the industry. He is not only a director but also a successful producer and screenwriter. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a list of his best comedy films you can rewatch.
  • 1 / 7
    Priyadarshan Birthday Special

    Priyadarshan is one of the most celebrated directors in the industry. He is not only a director but also a successful producer and screenwriter. In a career spanning over three decades, Priyadarshan has directed more than 95 films in various languages. He began his career in Malayalam cinema in the early 1980s and then there was no looking back for him. Over the years, he has directed many superhit blockbusters in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The ace director is a recipient of many awards and accolades including the Padma Shri Award. Priyadarshan is also best known for his comedy films. He has given Bollywood the most iconic comedy movies which can be rewatched even today. The ace director will be back again with Hungama's sequel. The sequel will star Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaaferi, Shilpa Shetty and South sensation Pranitha Subhash. The first look poster of the upcoming movie was released a few weeks ago. It created a lot of buzz on social media. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a list of the director's best comedy films you can rewatch.

    Photo Credit : Facebook

  • 2 / 7
    Hera Pheri

    Hera Pheri is one of the best comedy films. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen. Every character was funny in itself. The film took all of us on a laughter riot. It will certainly leave you in splits every time you watch the movie.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 7
    Bhool Bhulaiyaa

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the best horror-comedy psychological film directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja and Rajpal Yadav. The movie is super entertaining and can be rewatched multiple times.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 7
    Hulchul

    Hulchul starred ex lovers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor and more. Directed by Priyadarshan, Hulchul is bound to leave you ROTFL.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 7
    Garam Masala

    Paresh Rawal's acting in Garam Masala is still etched in our minds. Apart from Paresh, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham also delivered an amazing performance in it.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 7
    Malamaal Weekly

    Malamaal Weekly starred some of the best actors in the film. This movie can still tickle your funny bones. Directed by Priyadarshan, it starred Riteish Deshmukh, Reema Sen, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri and more.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 7
    Hungama

    Hungama was successful in making us all laugh out loud. It is considered to be one of the best comedy films. It starred Paresh Rawal, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen and Rajpal Yadav.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

