Happy Birthday Priyadarshan: Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Hera Pheri, check out best comedy films by the ace director

Priyadarshan Birthday Special

Priyadarshan is one of the most celebrated directors in the industry. He is not only a director but also a successful producer and screenwriter. In a career spanning over three decades, Priyadarshan has directed more than 95 films in various languages. He began his career in Malayalam cinema in the early 1980s and then there was no looking back for him. Over the years, he has directed many superhit blockbusters in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The ace director is a recipient of many awards and accolades including the Padma Shri Award. Priyadarshan is also best known for his comedy films. He has given Bollywood the most iconic comedy movies which can be rewatched even today. The ace director will be back again with Hungama's sequel. The sequel will star Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaaferi, Shilpa Shetty and South sensation Pranitha Subhash. The first look poster of the upcoming movie was released a few weeks ago. It created a lot of buzz on social media. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a list of the director's best comedy films you can rewatch.

Photo Credit : Facebook