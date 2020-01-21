Ajay Devgn's Maidaan co star Priyamani's THESE bold and beautiful photos are unmissable; Check it out

Home
Priyamani is one of the popular actresses down South. She is currently in the news as she's roped in to star opposite Ajay Devgn in the upcoming movie Maidaan. As we look forward to the movie, check out her bold and beautiful photos.
    Priyamani is one of the popular actresses down South. She is currently in the news as she's roped in to star opposite Ajay Devgn in the upcoming movie Maidaan. Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian football. In an interview with Bombay Times, Priyamani opened up about her role in Ajay Devgn starrer. The actress revealed that Boney Kapoor approached her for the film in December. Post that, she met director Amit at Boney Kapoor's office. "He told me the gist of the story and gave me a brief about my role. The way Amit narrated the character, drew me in and I just couldn't say no. I'll start shooting for my portions by the end of January," she added. The actress earlier made her Hindi film debut through Mani Ratnam's bilingual in Tamil and Hindi epic adventure films titled Raavan and Raavanan respectively. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Evare Atagaadu which didn't work well at the box office. Post her debut film, she starred in various films and earned recognition. Not many know, she is a recipient of a National Film Award for Best Actress. The actress is very active on social media. Her stunning photos are a treat to the eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress' style game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    We can't take our eyes off the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress knows how to keep her style game strong.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress nailed white and black polka dot jumpsuit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Be it going all casual or slaying in traditional outfits, Priyamani's knows how to keep it stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The actress captioned this snap as, "Looking beyond and further."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

